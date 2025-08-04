Stripped the film of its very soul: Dhanush on AI-altered climax of Ambikapathy

CHENNAI: The makers of Raanjhanaa (Ambikapathy in Tamil), recently re-released the film with an AI-altered climax. In the new version, Kundan (played by Dhanush) will survive the injuries and not die. Earlier, the film's director Aanand L Rai expressed his concern and criticised the alternative climax. Following him, Dhanush has also condemned it.

In a statement, the actor wrote, "The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an Al-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago."

In the original climax, Kundan succumbs to his injuries and eventually passes away, witnessing his younger version running peacefully in the streets of Kasi. Over the years, this scene emerged as a classic among the audience.

He went on to note how AI threatens the integrity of storytelling and legacy of cinema. "The use of Al to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artistes. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future," he added.

Raanjhanaa marks Dhanush's Hindi debut, in which Sonam Kapoor played the leading lady. AR Rahman's music added soul to the film, that also featured Abhay Deol and Swara Bhasker in significant roles.

The film was re-released in theatres, marking 12 years of celebration since it hit the screens in 2013.