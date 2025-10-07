STR49 with Vetrimaaran titled Arasan; Anirudh on board as composer

CHENNAI: Producer of Silambarasan TR's 49th film, Kalaippuli S Thaanu officially announced the title of the film as Arasan on Tuesday morning. The makers also released an exclusive poster in which STR is seen standing with a sickle on the street while covered in blood.

The north Chennai-based period film has the actor in a look from the 90s and will have him in different makeovers from different eras. The Vetrimaaran directorial is expected to go on floors soon with Silambarasan dubbing for the promo recently.

Another buzz about the film is that Anirudh Ravichander is on board as the composer. This went viral after Thaanu tagged the musician in the curtain raiser post on social media. This will be the first project in which STR and Anirudh are joining hands officially.