STR-Vels issue amicably settled; Arasan shoot to resume

A couple of days ago, we had carried a detailed report about how Corona Kumar’s issue affected the shoot of Silambarasan-Vetrimaaran’s Arasan. On Wednesday, Nadigar Sangam, Producers’ Council and FEFSI sat together along with Arasan’s producer Thanu and Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International to arrive at a solution. Thanu assured Ishari Ganesh that he would settle a sum that would cover for the latter’s loss for Corona Kumar and end the issue hereon. The president of Nadigar Sangam Nasser too along with the head of FEFSI, director RK Selvamani was in the meeting. DT Next learns that Ishari K Ganesh has agreed to Thanu’s request and has decided to settle the issue smoothly.
Following the meeting, director Vetrimaaran met Silambarasan on Wednesday evening to decide on the resumption of Arasan’s next schedule. A source in the know told us, “The shoot is likely to commence early next week. The team is looking at an auspicious date between April 13 and April 15 to shoot the important schedule in Chennai.” The source also added that the makers are still keen on releasing the movie for Deepavali weekend this year.
Arasan belongs to the Vada Chennai universe that starred Dhanush, Ameer, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Andrea Jeremiah and Daniel Balaji in important roles. In the spin off, Samuthirakani, and Andrea will be seen in their extended version while Vijay Sethupathi is said to play a cop. Velraj operates the camera while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, marking his first collaboration with Vetrimaaran.