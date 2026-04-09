STR-Vels issue amicably settled; Arasan shoot to resume

A couple of days ago, we had carried a detailed report about how Corona Kumar’s issue affected the shoot of Silambarasan-Vetrimaaran’s Arasan. On Wednesday, Nadigar Sangam, Producers’ Council and FEFSI sat together along with Arasan’s producer Thanu and Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International to arrive at a solution. Thanu assured Ishari Ganesh that he would settle a sum that would cover for the latter’s loss for Corona Kumar and end the issue hereon. The president of Nadigar Sangam Nasser too along with the head of FEFSI, director RK Selvamani was in the meeting. DT Next learns that Ishari K Ganesh has agreed to Thanu’s request and has decided to settle the issue smoothly.