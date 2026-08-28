STR 51: Ashwath Marimuthu to begin Silambarasan film after Rajini's Dharman

CHENNAI: Anticipation surrounding Silambarasan’s upcoming project ‘STR 51’ has increased once again after director Ashwath Marimuthu confirmed that the film will be his next project after ‘Dharman’, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Speaking at a recent event, Ashwath Marimuthu revealed that the shooting schedules of ‘Arasan’ and ‘Dharman’ are expected to conclude around the same time. He added that he would begin work on ‘STR 51’, starring Silambarasan, after completing his commitments on ‘Dharman’.
‘STR 51’ marks the first collaboration between Silambarasan and Ashwath Marimuthu. The director, known for films including ‘Oh My Kadavule’ and ‘Dragon’, is helming the project, which has been titled ‘God of Love’.
Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film was announced amid considerable expectations. The project has remained one of the most anticipated films among Silambarasan’s fans, despite its production being delayed due to the actor’s existing commitments.
Silambarasan is currently busy with ‘Arasan’, directed by Vetrimaaran. The film is progressing at a brisk pace and is expected to hit screens during the upcoming Diwali festival.
With the actor committed to ‘Arasan’, work on ‘STR 51’ has been pushed back. However, the project has not been shelved, with the makers maintaining that it will move forward as planned.
Meanwhile, Ashwath Marimuthu is currently directing ‘Dharman’, which stars Rajinikanth. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan, and its second schedule is presently underway.
Ashwath Marimuthu’s latest statement has now provided clarity on the project’s timeline. He confirmed that ‘STR 51’ will follow ‘Dharman’ once he completes his current commitments.
The director also revealed that the script and music composition for ‘STR 51’ have already been completed. Describing the film as a fantasy project, he said it would carry elements reminiscent of films from the ‘Manmadhan’ era.
The latest update has once again raised expectations among Silambarasan’s fans, who are eagerly awaiting the actor-director collaboration.