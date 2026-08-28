STR 51: Ashwath Marimuthu to begin Silambarasan film after Rajini's Dharman

STR 51 titled 'God of Love'

‘STR 51’ marks the first collaboration between Silambarasan and Ashwath Marimuthu. The director, known for films including ‘Oh My Kadavule’ and ‘Dragon’, is helming the project, which has been titled ‘God of Love’.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film was announced amid considerable expectations. The project has remained one of the most anticipated films among Silambarasan’s fans, despite its production being delayed due to the actor’s existing commitments.