STR 50 | Our script will make Tamil cinema proud: Actor Simbu on his 50th film

CHENNAI: Actor Simbu aka Silambarasan, who thrilled his loyal fans by giving them updates on three of his films back-to-back on his birthday on February 3, has explained to them that the almost two-year gap in releasing a film of his was not something he had intended.

Simbu’s last film to hit screens was Obeli N Krishna’s Pathu Thala, which hit screens in the early part of 2023.

Participating in a recent Spaces meet on X, Simbu said, “To the fans, I wish to say, this gap was not something that we expected. I have seen several people say on social media, 'He has not done a film for two years. Why is he wasting time for this film (his 50th film that is to be directed by Desingh Periyasamy)?’

“It's easy to speak from the outside. But when you see it from the inside, you understand that there is a commitment for that film. Desingh has been waiting for this film and if I choose to go to another film, what will he do? So, to sort out all these issues and do this film, it has taken us time. But finally, I wanted this project to happen,” he said to fans who had expressed concern on social media about their favourite actor not releasing a film for almost two years.

Giving out more details on his 50th film, which he is to produce himself, Simbu said, “Many people think that we are making a film like ‘Baahubali’. That is not our intention. Our intention is simple. We believe that this script will make Tamil cinema proud. We want to bring that belief out. Whether it is a hit or flop, only the audience will decide.”