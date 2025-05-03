STR 49 launches with pooja

CHENNAI: Silambarasan TR is teaming up with Ramkumar Balakrishnan of Parking fame for his 49th film. On Saturday, the film was launched officially with a traditional pooja.

Kayadu Lohar, who rose to fame with Dragon, is playing the female lead. Santhanam is also a part of the project, essaying a significant role. Backed by Aakash Basakaran under the banner Dawn Pictures, Sai Abhyankar is scoring the music.

A couple of months ago, the makers unveiled the title look of the film, in which STR was seen folding his hands behind his back. He was holding a textbook that had the title Engineering Materials and Metallurgy, and inside it was a knife with blood stains. The poster also had a caption that read ‘The Most Wanted Student’.

Other details about STR 49 are kept under wraps.