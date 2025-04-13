CHENNAI: Ten Hours', an intense crime thriller directed by Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal, starring Sibi Sathyaraj in the lead role, is all set to hit the theatres on April 18. The plot revolves around a murder that takes place on an overnight bus traveling from Chennai to Coimbatore. Sibi Sathyaraj plays the police officer who investigates the case, who is a Lord Ayyappa devotee and a dutiful cop.

Known for his work in short films and international commercials, Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal makes his directorial debut with this movie.

Speaking about the film, director Ilayaraja said, "The story of 'Ten Hours' unfolds over the course of a single night, on a bus carrying 25 passengers, with one of them being the murderer. The mystery of who committed the murder and the motive behind it are things that Sibi Sathyaraj’s character must unravel, and we have structured the story in a way that keeps the audience guessing."

The ensemble cast also includes Saravanan, Gajaraj, Rajayappa, Thangadurai, Kuraishi, Murugadass, Sharu Misha and other actors in pivotal roles. Jai Karthik is the cinematographer for the film, along with KS Sundramoorthy composing the music and Lawrence Kishore as the editor.

Produced by Latha Balu and Durgaini Vinoth under Duvin Studios, Five Star Senthil will release this movie in theatres on April 18.