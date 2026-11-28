The peppy dance number gives a Bollywood makeover to Boney M's popular global hit Daddy Cool, with the two actors showcasing their chemistry through energetic dance moves and retro-inspired choreography. Shah Rukh brings his signature charm to the track, while Kareena compliments him with her screen presence.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track features vocals by National Award-winning singers Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The original song was performed by Boney M, with lyrics and composition credited to Frank Farian and George Reyam. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the number, while Kumaar has penned the Hindi lyrics.