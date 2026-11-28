CHENNAI: Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have reunited on screen after 15 years for Daddy Cool (King Version), the latest song from director Siddharth Anand's upcoming film King.
The peppy dance number gives a Bollywood makeover to Boney M's popular global hit Daddy Cool, with the two actors showcasing their chemistry through energetic dance moves and retro-inspired choreography. Shah Rukh brings his signature charm to the track, while Kareena compliments him with her screen presence.
Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track features vocals by National Award-winning singers Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The original song was performed by Boney M, with lyrics and composition credited to Frank Farian and George Reyam. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the number, while Kumaar has penned the Hindi lyrics.
The reunion comes 15 years after Shah Rukh and Kareena last shared screen space in Ra One(2011). The duo had earlier featured together in films such as Asoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Daddy Cool is the second song released from King, following Tu Mil Jaaye, which featured Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures,King also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, among others. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026.