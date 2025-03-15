Sonu Sood urges people to ‘be kind’ amidst the ongoing debate on debutants and nepotism

MUMBAI: There is a lot of ongoing criticism surrounding debutants like Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Weighing in, actor Sonu Sood has urged people to be kind to newcomers in the film industry.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor pointed out that the success or failure of a performance is a collective responsibility. He took to his X (Previously known as Twitter) and wrote, “Be kind to debutants in the film fraternity and elsewhere. Nobody was perfect when they started.

We all learn with experience. Only a handful get a second chance. A good or bad performance in any vertical is the collective responsibility of every technician involved. We are all learners. Let’s support and encourage them. Spread love”, along with a red heart emoji.

Prior to Sonu Sood, filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his opinion about ‘Bollywood is dying’ and the need to ‘reset’. The director took to social media twice and talked about the new generation of actors, filmmakers, and writers, who are ready to change the game.

Shedding light on the talent in the film industry such as Lakshya Lalwani, Adarsh Gourav, Ishaan Khatter, and Zahan Kapoor, Hansal said, “The past few years have proved: stars don’t necessarily bring audiences; conviction does. A new generation of actors, filmmakers, and writers is ready to change the game.”

The ‘Shahid’ director added, “But it will take producers with vision, platforms that backstories over statistics, and directors who demand authenticity over-familiarity. It will need solid financial discipline, intelligent exhibition strategy, marketing that is well thought out and not the template paid publicity that is making publicists rich and the industry much poorer.”

Hansal further stressed that “Hindi cinema doesn’t need saving—it needs a shift in priorities.”

“The formula is simple: invest in actors, not “stars.” Write without fear. Direct with conviction. Written in good faith. Apologies in advance for any omissions or errors”, he shared.