Sonam Kapoor is missing her dadu on his 99th birthday

MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Kapoor remembers her beloved 'dadu' Surinder Kapoor on what would have been his 99th birthday today.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to reflect on the cherished memories and the impact her grandfather had on her life. Sonam shared a black-and-white photo of her grandfather and wrote, “Happy, happy birthday, dadu…miss you.”

Anil Kapoor also paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, a renowned producer. The ‘Mr. India’ star fondly remembered him, highlighting that his simplicity, honesty, and joyful nature not only defined who he was but also gave meaning to his life.

Anil shared a series of vintage monochrome photos on Instagram, featuring his father alongside legendary icons like Raj Kapoor, R.D. Burman, Shashi Kapoor, and Parveen Babi, among many others.

For the caption, he wrote, “Celebrating my dad’s 99th birthday today. His simplicity, honesty, and joy not only defined him but gave all our lives meaning. His presence was so magnetic, and though I miss him deeply, his memories and lessons guide me every day, filling my life with strength and warmth. Here’s to the legacy of a remarkable man who will always be my greatest inspiration…”

Surinder Kapoor, the father of Anil, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor, passed away in September 2011 at the age of 85 due to a cardiac arrest.

Surinder Kapoor began his film career as a secretary to Geeta Bali, a prominent Hindi film star of the 1950s and the wife of his nephew, Shammi Kapoor. In 2009, he was honoured with the prestigious Shri L V Prasad Phalke award by the Dada Saheb Phalke Academy for his contributions to the film industry.

His first major success as a producer came with the 1963 Hindi film "Shehzada," directed by K. Shankar. The film was a remake of the Tamil film “Idhu Sathiyam.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will next be seen in "Battle of Bittora," produced by her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor.