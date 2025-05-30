Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy' gets new release date of June 27

NEW DELHI: "Nikita Roy", a psychological thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, will now release in theatres across the country on June 27.

The film, which explores themes of mysticism, psychological tension, and human vulnerability, is directed by Sonakshi's brother, Kussh S Sinha. It was earlier scheduled for release on Friday.

Written by Pavan Kirpalani, "Nikita Roy" explores the fragile boundary between perception and reality, unraveling themes of paranoia, buried truths, and the human mind’s darker recesses, a press release said.

The movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani. Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi serve as co-producers.