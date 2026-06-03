Singer K S Chithra expresses heartbreak on death of toddler Arshid; calls the incident unsettling

Taking to her X timeline to pen her thoughts on the demise of the poor child whose body was found to have sustained 51 injuries, K S Chithra wrote, "The news of the passing of Arshid Mon, who was merely one-and-a-half years old, is heart-wrenching. It unsettles the mind. Fear arises."

She went on to say, "May such cruel incidents never happen again, may human society renew itself. Prayers alone!"