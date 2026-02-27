Silambarasan-starrer Arasan's next schedule to begin in March

Well known producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose production house V Creations is producing this film, confirmed this news recently. Thanu disclosed that Silambarasan, who is fondly referred to as Simbu by his fans, had only recently returned to India after his brief holiday in a foreign country and that the next schedule of the film would begin in March.

Thanu has also confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi was very much a part of the project and that reports claiming he was not there in the film were baseless.

The producer also confirmed that scenes featuring Vijay Sethupathi along with Simbu would be shot in the upcoming schedule. Meanwhile, actor and director Samuthirakani too has confirmed that he is a part of the eagerly awaited film. It may be recalled that the unit of the film wrapped up its first schedule, which was going on at Kovilpatti, on December 21 last year.