Siddique, Ranjith… Veil lifted, heads roll as sexual abuse allegations rock Malayalam cinema

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam cinema, which prides itself of being in a different league altogether when it comes to content and making, has exposed itself as being no different from any other after women actors raised serious charges of sexual harassment against senior figures.

After the attempt to ride out the storm failed, actor Siddique stepped down from the post of general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA), while acclaimed filmmaker Ranjith resigned as the chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy on Sunday.

Siddique, who has also acted in a handful of Tamil films, including Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu and Varalaru Mukkiyam in 2022, was accused by a female actor of sexually abusing her after inviting her for a movie discussion. In no-holds-barred interactions with the media, the actor described the harrowing ordeal that she went through, how it affected her, and how none stood by her when she first opened up about it in 2019.

In the wake of the shocking revelations in the Justice Hema committee report, which looked into the allegations of misogyny and even sexual harassment and abuse in Malayalam film industry, the fresh comments by the actor took a new life, making Siddique’s continuation as a senior officer-bearer of actors’ association untenable.

Speaking to media, Siddique said he has sent his resignation letter to AMMA president Mohanlal. "Yes. I have tendered my official resignation to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal. Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned," Siddique said.



What he did not reveal is the demand from within the association, including male actors, for his ouster.

Yet another crown to fall was that of filmmaker Ranjith, who has made a name for himself over the years. After establishing himself with the usual trope of larger-than-life heroes who spit out punch dialogues and single handedly outpunch legions of baddies, Ranjith shifted to films that are different.

However, as it turns out, he was not any different. A Bengali actor who acted in an acclaimed film that he helmed alleged that the award-winning filmmaker had misbehaved with her when she came for the shooting of the film.

Facing the damning charges, Ranjith tried to fight it out with denials. But it finally reached a point where his continuation as the chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy was indefensible for the CPM-led LDF government in Kerala.





(With inputs from PTI)