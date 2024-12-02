Siddharth’s Miss You gets new release date

CHENNAI: The makers of Miss You, headlined by Siddharth, postponed the release of the film on November 29 due to the heavy rains. On Monday, it was announced that the romantic-comedy will hit the screens on December 13.

Produced by Samuel Mathew under the banner of 7 Miles Per Second, and directed by N Rajasekar, the film promises a youthful and energetic romantic tale. Apart from Siddharth, Miss You also stars Ashika Ranganath, Bala Saravanan, Karunakaran, Sastika and Ponvannan, among others.

Also Read: ‘Miss You will surely be liked by family audience’

The film's music is composed by Ghibran. KG Venkatesh, known for his work in films like Sathuranga Vettai, is handling the cinematography. Dinesh Ponraj has edited Miss You.

Meanwhile, Siddharth will be next seen in the Test and Ashika Ranganath has Sardar 2 with Karthi in the pipeline.