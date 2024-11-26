‘Miss You will surely be liked by family audience’

CHENNAI: As we saw glimpses of Miss You posters and other promo materials, ‘cheerful’ was the first thing that came to our mind. But when the movie team– Siddharth, Ashika, Karunakaran and Sastika arrive at our premise, we realise that this is how it is off the camera as well. Their friendly banters and pulling each other’s leg put a smile on our faces as they settled down for an interview in our studio. Here are some of the excerpts from what they spoke to us about the film that is helmed by N Rajasekar and produced by Samuel Mathew of 7 Miles Per Second:

Siddharth

I agreed to do a love story after a really long time because I liked this script. I have refused a lot of stories in this genre earlier because I don’t want to put myself into the stereotype of doing romantic films. But Miss You started as a one-liner, where I propose love to a girl who I hate the most. After a few meetings, Rajasekar and I decided that we will make a film that we both haven’t seen yet. Also, when I say ‘love story’, we have made something for all sorts of audiences, where a family can go to theatres and watch it without any inhibitions. This is a feel-good film about love, friends and family, to which I couldn’t say ‘no’ to. Moreover, Chithha had a huge impact on me. Miss You is the light-hearted film that I was looking for to come out of Chithha.









Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath (Photo credit: Manivasagan)

Karunakaran

I am the odd one out in the gang of childhood friends. I am not supposed to reveal my name in the film because there is a certain suspense to it. Also, Siddharth and I have joined hands after Jigarthanda, and Miss You has a connection to Jigarthanda through our characters. Looking back at Jigarthanda days, I used to be scared of Siddharth but it was him, who made me feel comfortable. Miss You is going to be an enjoyable ride that is filled with lots of emotions.

Sastika

There was never a dull moment on the sets of Miss You. Maaran and I were the Tom and Jerry on the film sets. We used to fight from morning till evening but laughed it off at the end of the day. This film is really special to me. 20 years from now, if you login to an OTT platform and would like to watch a nice, romantic film, I am sure Miss You would be on top of your watchlist.

Ashika Ranganath

I played a rural belle in my maiden Tamil movie, Pattathu Arasan and when I was told Siddharth is the hero, I definitely wanted to be a part of the project. I am a huge fan of his. The films he did were relatable and always wanted to work with him. Also, I liked the script. When we shot for the film, the sets were more about food. What is it going to be for breakfast or lunch? It is a fun team to work with. Also, the content upon release will have a commercial value to it and the unusual love story will entertain the audience in theatres.