Shruti Haasan practices Martial Arts and MMA during "Coolie" shoot

CHENNAI: Shruti Haasan, known for her dedication to fitness, has been incorporating Martial Arts and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) into her routine while shooting for her upcoming film, "Coolie."

Shruti's commitment to staying fit is unwavering, and she ensures that her workout regime is never compromised, even amidst a hectic shooting schedule.

Recently, the actress shared a video on her social media, showcasing her martial arts skills. Interestingly, Shruti is practicing the same martial art form that her father, the legendary actor Kamal Haasan, performed in the iconic film "Thevar Magan."