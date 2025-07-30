Shooting in progress for Dhanush’s D54, a Vignesh Raja directorial

CHENNAI: Much to the surprise of fans, the makers of Dhanush’s D54 released a new still from the sets of film. They also revealed that the shooting for the Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame directorial is in progress.

In the still, Dhanush is seen standing inside a phone booth and the elements in the picture gives a retro vibe. The film went on floors earlier this month. The first-look poster featured Dhanush standing in a barnyard engulfed in dark clouds and fire. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead, and the star cast includes KS Ravikumar, Jayaram, Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithvi Pandiarajan, among others.

Billed to have a gripping narrative, D54 is backed by Vels Film International Ltd. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer, while Theni Eswar is handling the camera. Sreejith Sarang is taking care of the cuts.

Dhanush, who was last seen in Kuberaa, has the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, and a film with Mari Selvaraj. As a director, he has Idli Kadai in the pipeline. The film also has Arun Vijay and Nithya Menen in crucial roles.