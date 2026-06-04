Shiv Jyoti Rajput on why she chooses challenging roles

CHENNAI: Shiv Jyoti Rajput has been receiving widespread acclaim for her role of Natasha, a bold character in the fourth season of Ashish R Shukla’s Undekhi. Be it Fateh or Special Ops, Shiv has taken the road less travelled and has emerged successful. “More than offbeat, I would call the roles I have chosen so far challenging. I have played the role of a journalist and a rural lass before. Now I play a gangster.
While many would want to be a part of a big cast, big banner and team, everything actors seek to give them wings early on, I am someone who doesn’t want to rush,” she begins.
Shiv also explains how playing intense roles in the beginning of her career will help her in the long run. “I don’t have any formal training in acting. So, the heavyweight roles I take up now, will help me in future. The baby steps I take now will help me run better. I don’t think the roles that
I have taken up now will make me feel insecure about my future as an actor or my choices,” adds the actor.
She says that not choosing roles in haste will also decide on her positioning in the Hindi movie market. “It is one step at a time absolutely because it is not only about the characters I choose to play but also how it positions me as an actor in the market. I come from a non-filmy background and we don’t get a lot of roles to decide. We do the work in front of the camera and not behind it.
So, as actors we need to ensure that people capture and relate to the emotions but I want them to resonate to what my character goes through in the narrative. I just want to be a mirror of emotions for the audience watching me as if they are in front of the camera,” explains Shiv.
Having worked with Sonu Sood in Fateh or Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops, Shiv says that there have been a lot of takeaways. “Even Urmila Matondkar comes to the same gym as mine. Seeing them being dedicated to what they do even at this age shows how sincere they are towards their career as well as their health.
What I have learnt is that if there is a good peace of mind and health, we can think ahead of all good opportunities to create. If the mind is not in the right space, even things that are blossomy can end up becoming destructive art.”
Talking about working in the south, Shiv’s response is negative. “No. I don’t know the languages. I feel it is very important for an artiste to know the language they work in. Otherwise, I don’t see a point in justifying roles I do,” she concludes.