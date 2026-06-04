Shiv Jyoti Rajput on why she chooses challenging roles

She says that not choosing roles in haste will also decide on her positioning in the Hindi movie market. “It is one step at a time absolutely because it is not only about the characters I choose to play but also how it positions me as an actor in the market. I come from a non-filmy background and we don’t get a lot of roles to decide. We do the work in front of the camera and not behind it.

So, as actors we need to ensure that people capture and relate to the emotions but I want them to resonate to what my character goes through in the narrative. I just want to be a mirror of emotions for the audience watching me as if they are in front of the camera,” explains Shiv.

Having worked with Sonu Sood in Fateh or Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops, Shiv says that there have been a lot of takeaways. “Even Urmila Matondkar comes to the same gym as mine. Seeing them being dedicated to what they do even at this age shows how sincere they are towards their career as well as their health.