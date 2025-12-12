Shanthnu's next title Magenta, a love drama

CHENNAI: Last seen in Balti, actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj is gearing up for his next film. Titled Magenta, the first-look poster was unveiled on Friday. Bharath Mohan is directing the film, in which Anjali Nair plays the leading lady.

Billed to be a love drama, Magenta explores the fragile layers of two souls, who collide at vulnerable crossroads in their lives. RJ Anandhi, Bucks, Archana Ravichandran, Sharath Ravi, Soundarya Saravanan and Badava Gopi will be seen in prominent roles. Brand Blitz Entertainment is backing the project, which will have music by Dharan Kumar.

The film has been shot across Chennai, with key sequences planned in Kothagiri. Ballu is handling the camera and Pavithran is the editor. Magenta is expected to hit the screens in 2026.