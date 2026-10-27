Shah Rukh's 'King' poster sparks online debate, netizens draw parallels with 'Dhurandhar 2'

The action film, scheduled to release on December 24, reunites Shah Rukh with "Pathaan" director Siddharth Anand and marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana.

Shah Rukh is returning to the big screen after a gap of three years. The superstar had three theatrical releases in 2023 -- "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki".

In the poster, the 60-year-old actor sports a rugged look, with grey hair, a beard and a distressed leather jacket and an unbuttoned shirt.

He is seen walking with a gun in one hand and a red rose held between his teeth, emerging out of what appears to be a burning aircraft.