Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for his portions in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer2' in March

Once Shah Rukh's portions, which will be shot over a period of seven to eight days, are shot, the film will be wrapped. Sources also inform that Shah Rukh Khan's role in the film will be like an extended cameo. Director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2' has triggered huge anticipation among fans and film buffs for several reasons.

One of the prime reasons is that 'Jailer 2' promises to have loads of action and entertainment just like the first part which went on to emerge a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide. 'Jailer 1', which opened to positive reviews, took a strong opening. In fact, the film's overseas distributor Ayngaran International confirmed that the film had made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career! Sources close to the unit say that 'Jailer 2' is shaping up well on the lines of 'Jailer 1'.