Seema Biswas returns to Tamil cinema after 19 years

CHENNAI: Seema Biswas, who is making a return to Tamil cinema after 19 years with director Ramu Chellappa’s web series Om Kaali Jai Kaali, featuring actor Vimal in the lead, has now disclosed that she plays the role of an informer to the main antagonist in the series.

Seema says, “The basic gist of the series itself was so intriguing as it encapsulates mythology with a ritualistic element. I play the role of an informant for the main antagonist. My role will have both positive and negative layers.

In fact, I found it interesting, and instantly wanted to be a part of the show.” A trailer released by the makers shows that it will be an intense folklore revenge drama set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu’s grand Dussera festival. The series will stream on JioHotstar from March 28.