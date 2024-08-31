Sathyaraj to play Rajasekar in Coolie

CHENNAI: Another day and another character poster have been unveiled by the team Coolie. After introducing actors Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan as Simon, Daya, and Preethi, the makers have officially released the poster of actor Sathyaraj on Saturday.

The actor will be portraying the role of Rajasekar, who is seen holding an electric wire with an intense look. This marks the reunion of the actor with Rajinikanth after Mr Bharath, released in 1986 .

It is interesting to note that, unlike previous character posters, the Sathyaraj poster doesn't feature any watch dial.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the shoot of Coolie is currently taking place in Visakhapatnam.

Scenes featuring Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan and Nagarjuna are being filmed.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajini's 171st film and will hit the screens for the summer of 2025.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer.





(With inputs from Bureau)