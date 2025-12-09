Sasikumar unveils title look of Moi Virundhu

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, Sasikumar released the title-look poster of Moi Virundhu. Helmed by debutant CR Manikandan, the poster hints that the film will be a feel-good family entertainer rooted in a rural setup.

The star cast includes Archana, Rakshan, Deepa, Sujatha and Ayesha, among others. D Imman composes the music, while S Kamalakannan is backing the project, under the banner SK Films International.

M Sukumar is handling the camera, while Buvan is taking care of the cuts. Other details about Moi Virundhu are currently under wraps and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.