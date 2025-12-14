Sasikumar unveils first look of Vimal, Natty’s Vadam

CHENNAI: On Sunday, actor-director Sasikumar released the first-look poster of Vadam. The film is headlined by Vimal and Natty Natraj. The poster shows the actors facing each other in an intense look, with two bulls in a rural temple festival backdrop.

Kenthiran V is directing the project, which also stars Sangeetha Kalyankumar and Balasaravanan in pivotal roles. Backed by Rajasekar R, Vadam has music by D Imman. Prasanna Kumar is handling the camera, while Sabu Joseph is taking care of the cuts.

Other details about the film, including the release date, will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Vimal was last seen in Mahasenha, alongside Srushti Dange, which hit the screens a couple of days ago.