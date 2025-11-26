Sarathkumar joins Mohanlal in Pahalgam

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Sarathkumar, who was last seen in Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude is all set to don the military uniform in Mohanlal's upcoming film Pahalgam: Operation Sindoor, directed by the actor's close friend Major Ravi. A source in the know told DT Next, "Sarathkumar will be playing a lieutenant general in the movie and will be joining the unit soon. He will be seen playing a prominent role in the film that is completely author-backed and will be high on performance."

The film went on floors earlier this month with a traditional pooja ceremony that took place in Mookambika Temple. The film will be produced by Presidential Movies International Pvt Ltd and marks the sixth collaboration between Mohanlal and Ravi after Keerthichakra, Kurukshetra, Kandahar, 1971: Beyond Borders, and Karma Yodha. The movie will be officially announced soon with cast and crew by the makers in coming days.