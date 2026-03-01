Santhanam likely to join the team of STR 51

Last year, it was announced that Silambarasan TR and Santhanam will be coming together after a decade for STR 49, directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan. As a twist in the tale, it is speculated that Santhanam will now join STR in the Ashwath Marimuthu directorial. STR 51 is billed to be a fantasy rom-com.
The reason behind this shift is that the original project, which was scheduled to be directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, is said to be shelved.
Meanwhile, in February, Ashwath teased the fans with a few updates about the upcoming film. He revealed that the project will begin post Arasan. He also hinted that the film's title will begin with the letter, I. DT Next learns that STR 51 is likely to go on floors in summer this year.
The poster of the film, which was released in 2024, featured the actor donning various elements from his previous films like Dum, Manmadhan, and Vallavan, bringing back vintage STR. And, another poster in 2025 came with the tagline, God Of Love.
Silambarasan TR and Santhanam previously worked together in Manmadhan, Vallavan, Kaalai, Silambattam, Vaanam, Osthe, and Vaalu. STR also played a cameo role in Santhanam's Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiyaa.