Samyuktha onboard VJS-Puri film

CHENNAI: Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in a project directed by Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. On Tuesday, it was announced that Samyuktha of Vaathi fame, has joined the cast. Previously, the team welcomed Tabu and Kannada actor Duniya Vijay onboard.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmi Kaur, under the banner Puri Connects, the upcoming film is billed to be a pan-Indian project. Other details regarding the film are yet to be revealed by the makers. Director Puri is known for his commercial films Pokiri (Telugu), Businessman, Temper, Double iSmart and Liger, among others.

Meanwhile, Samyuktha has Ram with Mohanlal and Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, in her pipeline. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Ace, has Train, helmed by Mysskin, and Pandiarajan’s Thalaivan Thalaivi, alongside Nithya Menen.