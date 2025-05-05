Samantha: My identity as a woman will naturally influence all of my creative choices

NEW DELHI: Actress-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that her identity as a woman naturally drives her to champion such narratives and emphasized the need for more female voices in Indian cinema.

As an actor, Samantha has portrayed strong, complex female characters in projects such as “The Family Man” Season 2, “Rangasthalam,” “Majili,” “Yashoda,” “ Mahanati,” and “Eega” to name a few.

Asked if as a producer, she is consciously trying to create more space for layered female narratives in Indian cinema, Samantha told IANS: “My identity as a woman will naturally influence all of my creative choices and I'm proud of that.”

“I believe that our industry needs more of the female perspective. It's still incredibly male-dominated. I'm not saying that as a bad thing,” added Samantha, whose maiden production, “Subham,” is all set to light up the silver screen on May 9.

She stressed that there is a need for more women filmmakers and storytellers to come to the forefront.

“It's just important to remember that women make up half the population and we need more women producers, directors, storytellers, bringing their voices and experiences to the forefront.”

Samantha said that she does want to make stories that resonate with modern women.

“I really do want to champion projects that resonate with the modern woman and I'm really excited to help shape these stories and shape stories that reflect our perspectives and do that with an incredible amount of authenticity and depth,” she said.

Talking about “Subham,” which is produced under her production banner Tralala Moving Pictures, promises a genre-defying family entertainer packed with humor, horror, suspense, and heart. The upcoming film is helmed by Praveen Kandregula. It stars Shriya Kontham and Charan Peri.

Samantha was last seen on the big screen in the 2023 film “Kushi”, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda.



