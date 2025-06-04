Saiyaara album is extremely close to my heart: Mohit Suri

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri is known for his work in Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend, among others. His next film is Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles.

The title track of the film released a couple of days ago, and Mohit said that he wanted to give a fresh album with beautiful and soulful melodies for Saiyaara. He added, “I love meeting new composers and singers, collecting melodies and songs much like people who love reading, collect books. So, the album of Saiyaara has my songs, thoughts and melodies that I have carefully curated for over five years.”

Yash Raj Films is producing the project, the film has music composed by Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami.

Mohit shared, “I wanted to make an extremely fresh romantic album for a debutant film. The album of Saiyaara is very close to my heart. So, every song of this album feels really special. There is so much love, longing and heart in this song that I fell in love with it instantly.”

The film is all set to hit the screens on July 18.