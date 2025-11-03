Sai Pallavi celebrates one year of Amaran

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorAgenciesAgencies|3 Nov 2025 8:13 AM IST
    A still of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi from Amaran movie (Daily Thanthi) 

    CHENNAI: Actor Sai Pallavi marked the first anniversary of her film Amaran, in which she starred alongside Sivakarthikeyan. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film was released on October 31, 2024, and earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

    On Saturday, Sai Pallavi shared a series of photos on Instagram, thanking the film’s team and director for their “trust and resilience.” She wrote, “1 year of #Amaran. Thank you for the experience and memories, dear team.”

    The pictures showed behind-thescenes moments and glimpses of her preparation for the role.

