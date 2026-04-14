Sachein turns 21; fans celebrate Vijay’s youthful classic film

CHENNAI: The cult classic Tamil film Sachein, starring Vijay and Genelia D'Souza, has completed 21 years since its release, with fans celebrating the milestone on social media.
Released on Tamil New Year in 2005, the film was directed by John Mahendran and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations. It featured Vadivelu, Santhanam and Raghuvaran, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
The film follows Sachein, a fun-loving college student who falls in love with his classmate Shalini. As he tries to express his feelings, he faces misunderstandings, rivalry and family hurdles, leading to a mix of romance, comedy and emotions.
The soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad became hugely popular, with songs like Vaadi Vaadi, Kanmoodi Thirakumbothu, and Gundu Manga Thoppukulle turning into chartbusters.
Marking the occasion, fans have been sharing memories and celebrating online with hashtags like #Sachein21Years.turning into chartbusters.