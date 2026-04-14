Sachein turns 21; fans celebrate Vijay’s youthful classic film

Released on Tamil New Year in 2005, the film was directed by John Mahendran and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations. It featured Vadivelu, Santhanam and Raghuvaran, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film follows Sachein, a fun-loving college student who falls in love with his classmate Shalini. As he tries to express his feelings, he faces misunderstandings, rivalry and family hurdles, leading to a mix of romance, comedy and emotions.