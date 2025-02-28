Sabdham director writes to theatre owners; Requests them to set audio levels between 6 and 6.5 for his film

CHENNAI: Director Arivazhagan, whose horror thriller ‘Sabdham’ featuring actors Aadhi and Lakshmi Menon in the lead is all set for release on Friday, has now written to all theatre owners requesting them to set the audio levels of their theatres between 6 to 6.5 depending on their theatre's size and sound system configuration.

Taking to his X timeline, Arivazhagan posted a copy of the letter he had written to theatre owners. In his letter, director Arivazhagan wrote, “ As you are aware, the fim Sabdham, produced by 7G Films, starring Aadhiand directed by me, is set to release on Friday, February 28.

“Sabdham is a supernatural thriller that revolves around the theme of sound. Given the nature of the film, its music and sound design have been crafted ‘meticulously to ensure an immersive and thrilling experience for the audience,” director Arivazhagan pointed out and said, “To achieve this, the film's audio has been specially optimized for DOLBY ATMOS ,5.1 and 7.1 formats, tailored to suit different theatre setups.”

“A true cinema experience is best realized on the big screen only with advanced sound and visual quality that will make the audience cherish it forever. Sabdham is one such movie that should be experienced in that ambience,” Arivazhagan said.

“Hence, we humbly request you to check and calibrate the speaker systems and audio settings before screening the film. To preserve the intended impact of Sabdham, we recommend setting the audio levels to 6 to 6.5 depending on your theatre's size and sound system configuration. We sincerely seek your cooperation in ensuring that audiences experience Sabdham in its full essence,” he explained.

While Arivazhagan’s ‘Eeram’ had spirits using water as the medium to accomplish their mission, ‘Sabdham’ will have sound playing that role.

The film, the classy teaser of which has already caught the attention of fans and film buffs, is to hit screens on February 28 this year.

While Aadhi plays a paranormal investigator, actress Lakshmi Menon will be seen playing a first-year resident doctor in the film.

Apart from Aadhi and Lakshmi Menon, the film will also feature Simran, Laila, Redin Kingsley, MS Baskar and ace director Rajiv Menon in pivotal roles.



