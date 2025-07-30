Rumours scotched: STR 49 to begin shoot in September

CHENNAI: Initial glimpses of STR-Vetrimaaran film took the internet by storm, where the team shot for a promo video. Over the weekend, social media was abuzz with speculations that the film, which has the working title of STR 49 has been dropped over financial issues. A reliable source from Kodambakkam tells DT Next that the film is on cards and will go on floors by mid-September.

“The film is on track and the shoot will begin in the second or third week of September,” a source told us. The team has also planned for a theatrical release of the promo teaser of STR 49. It could either release along with Rajinikanth’s Coolie on August 14 or in the subsequent week.

Talking about the financial hurdles that the makers are going through, the source remarked, “There has been a lot said about Silambarasan TR’s salary in the recent past and he has opted for remuneration on profit-sharing basis. While there is no pressure internally, various external factors are creating negative publicity even before the film has gone on floors,” added the source.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations, STR 49 will revolve around Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai. The film is also expected to have Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani and Kishore in important roles.