ROOT team completes filming first schedule

CHENNAI: Headlined by Gautham Ram Karthik, ROOT - Running Out Of Time team recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Chennai. Aparshakti Khurana is making his Tamil debut with this project.

A sci-fi crime thriller, the film is directed by Sooriyaprathap S. Bhavya Trikha plays the female lead, while veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran also essays a pivotal role. Sharing his excitement, the director said, "Completing the first schedule has been an invigorating experience for the entire team. The energy between Gautham and Aparshakti on screen is electric, and the Chennai backdrop has added a distinct texture to the film. We can’t wait to continue the journey in the upcoming schedules."

Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb are backing ROOT, under the banner Verus Productions. Arjun Raja is handling the camera, while Vithushanan is composing the tunes. John Abraham is the editor.

The next schedule of ROOT – Running Out of Time is expected to commence soon.