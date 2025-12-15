Retta Thala trailer promises action flick

CHENNAI: On Monday, the makers of Arun Vijay’s Retta Thala unveiled the trailer of the film. Without giving much about the plot, the trailer promises an action-packed, gripping entertainer, showcasing a battle between life and death. The actor will play a dual role in this project, having previously portrayed a dual role in Thadam.

Kris Thirukumaran, known for Maan Karate, is directing the film. The film also features Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi and Balaji Murugadoss.

In January, Arun Vijay completed dubbing for Retta Thala. BTG Universal is backing the project, with Tijo Tomy as the cinematographer and Anthony as the editor. Sam CS is composing the tunes.

The film is all set to release on the big screens on December 25, marking the Christmas weekend.

Arun Vijay was last seen in Idli Kadai, under the direction of Dhanush. The film also starred Dhanush himself, Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, and Shalini Pandey.