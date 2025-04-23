Request men to look after us while we take care of kids, says Amala Paul

CHENNAI: We enter the hotel and see Amala Paul's baby boy, Ilai playing with his dad Jagat Desai. But Ilai keeps asking for his mom, who is busy throwing light into kids' hygiene and how good diapers can help moms keep their infants in good health. "It is important for parents to keep their kids in the pink of their health and it has to start from how diapers are being used. When Mamy Poko Pants approached me, it was a miracle because it couldn't come at a better timing as I have embraced motherhood with Ilai. My vision for the brand is that the word on kids' hygiene needs to reach even to remote villages," she tells us.

Amala is all smiles when we tell her about her son's energy levels. "It means good sleep. Ilai has high energy levels, which ensures that it tires me out and I get a good, deep sleep. However, my husband Jagat though runs behind him, he also takes good care of me. My request to men is that please take good care of your wives. We take care of kids and we only have our husbands to look after us," she says with a smile.

The actor-producer is back in Chennai after quite some time. "Yes, but this time, I am back in Chennai for good. I have shifted my base to the city and have been listening to quite a few good scripts. I have also signed a Tamil project after Cadaver for Screen Scene Media Entertainment. There are also quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline," reveals Amala.

Over the last few years, she has chosen scripts that have universal appeal to it and Aadujeevitham, and Level Cross are proofs to it. "On listening to the script there should be something for the audience as well to get intrigued and when Aadujeevitham had a human touch to it whereas Level Cross or Cadaver are thrillers. Now, I have been choosing scripts that are of other genres. I like to do breezy, light-hearted entertainers and explore more themes," says the actor.

Amala also has Dvija about which she says, "Dvija is another interesting project. The story travels back to 1900s, a period drama. I will have a lot of interesting things to talk about the film close to the release."