Remembering Manoj Bharathiraja: Lesser-known facts about the 'Taj Mahal' actor and his life

CHENNAI: Manoj Bharathiraja, the son of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday at the age of 50. Known for his contributions as an actor and director in Tamil cinema, his death is a significant loss to the industry and his many fans.

Take a look at his life and legacy:

1. Manoj is the son of the renowned Padma Shri-winning filmmaker Bharathiraja.

2. He studied theatre arts at the University of South Florida before entering the film industry.





Heartbroken by the passing of my dear friend and co-actor Manoj Bharathiraja. A kind soul and a wonderful human. My heartfelt condolences to Bharathiraja sir and his family. May he be at peace. — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) March 26, 2025





3. He worked as an assistant director to his father and collaborated with director Mani Ratnam in Bombay.

4. He debuted as the lead actor in Taj Mahal (1999), directed by his father. Although commercially unsuccessful, the film's music by AR Rahman was widely appreciated.

5. He gained recognition with Varushamellam Vasantham (2002), a family drama with a popular soundtrack.

6. He appeared in films like Samuthiram (2001), Alli Arjuna (2002), Kadal Pookal (2001), and the 2013 Annakodi (he played a negative role)

7. More recently, he was seen in the Simbu-starrer Maanadu (2021), and the Karthi-starrer Viruman (2022).

8. He directed Maargazhi Thingal in 2023, featuring his father in an important role.

9. Several songs from his films like Tirupatchi Aruvallu, Enge Antha Vennila, and Sollayo Solaikilli remain fan favorites.

10. He is survived by wife Nandana, a Malayali actress, and daughters Arshitha and Mathivadhani.





நடிகரும் எனது ஆத்ம நண்பர் இயக்குநர் பாரதிராஜாவின் புதல்வனுமான மனோஜ் பாரதிராஜா மறைந்த செய்தி அறிந்து மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும் வருத்தமும் அடைந்தேன்.



தனது அருமை மகனை இழந்து வாடும் பாரதிராஜா அவர்களுக்கும், அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 25, 2025



