Red not a trend but a statement

CHENNAI: In an era when blush pinks, muted peaches, and powdery pastels dominate bridal lookbooks and trend forecasts, red continues to command an unwavering presence at the altar. Across cultures and communities, brides are quietly and sometimes defiantly returning to the colour that has long symbolised marriage, prosperity, and emotional depth. Predicted to fade in favour of softer shades, red instead endures, chosen not out of habit but heartfelt intent.

Many celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone, have stood out from the trend by opting for red as their wedding attire. “Honestly, brides got tired of looking like a Pinterest board. Nude and blush were beautiful, but they began to feel repetitive and too safe. Red brings back power. It photographs beautifully, feels bridal instantly, and connects emotionally in a way neutrals never could. I’ve noticed that many brides are craving a sense of identity again, and red gives them that authority,” says Shravya Varma, celebrity stylist and costume designer.

Agreeing with this sentiment, Chennai-based Dharshini, who tied the knot recently, shares that the brightness of red reminds her of kungumam. “A groom in a pattu veshti and a bride in red was always a dreamy option for me. Also, more than pastels, red adds a traditional touch. I might miss the trendy pastel colours, but personally, it felt classic and emotionally connected to that moment,” she shares.

Colour experts point to red’s unmatched psychological impact, a shade that conveys confidence, strength, and unmistakable presence. “Brides often tell me that red doesn’t just look bridal — it feels bridal. While nudes and pinks are soft, modern, and pretty, red carries an emotional and traditional weight that makes them feel grounded and confident. Guests usually avoid wearing red out of respect, so choosing the colour ensures that the spotlight stays on the bride — visually, emotionally, and culturally,” says colour specialist Channdni Gupta, founder of Channdni Gupta Image Consulting.

Beyond emotion, red photographs beautifully on Indian complexions. The right hue of deeper maroon, classic vermillion, or softer ruby creates a clean contrast on camera, making the bride appear brighter and more defined. “We also consider the wedding décor. When the outfit and décor palette are well balanced, red can elevate the entire visual mood of the mandapam and make the bride stand out effortlessly,” she adds.

This renewed interest in red is driven by a mix of tradition, celebrity influence, and social media aesthetics. “It’s a mix, but not in the way people assume. Tradition is the backbone, but the trigger has been pushback against hyper-curated Instagram minimalism. Celebrities wearing red again definitely added momentum, but the final decision comes from brides wanting to look like themselves, not a trend,” Shravya notes.

Channdni, on the other hand, believes social media has played a significant role in bringing brides back to classic red. “Every time a celebrity chooses red, it instantly becomes a reference point. Social media hasn’t just revived heritage colours; it has made red feel relevant and aspirational again,” she adds.

Amid shifting trends, cultural symbolism has also come into focus. Even modern, independent brides choose red because it brings a sense of comfort, pride, and continuity to the family. Many wedding rituals involve red, such as sindoor. “So when a bride wears red, everything in the ceremony feels complete and connected. It brings together emotion, culture, and tradition in the simplest way,” Channdni explains.

The return to red feels like a cultural correction. “Every few years, fashion over-corrects itself, and right now, brides are reconnecting with symbolism over Instagram trends. Red has meaning, lineage, and an energy that isn’t seasonal. I don’t think it’s a phase, it’s a reminder,” Shravya shares.

There has also been discussion about family influence on bridal choices. However, Dharshini strongly disagrees. “I wore a red silk saree. The colour was my choice, and silk is our tradition,” she affirms. Above all, red is chosen by brides themselves.

For generations, red has embodied celebration, auspiciousness, and emotional depth, and its resonance continues to eclipse fleeting trends. Today’s bridal designers are reimagining the hue through fluid silhouettes, intricate textures, and contemporary detailing, allowing tradition to feel strikingly current.

When it comes to makeup and styling, red works wonders. “The colour pairs beautifully with gold, bronze, warm browns, and classic glam. Makeup artists have more room to play with definition and drama. Pastels demand delicate balancing to avoid looking flat, but red carries the entire look with ease,” says the colour specialist.

Speaking about trending silhouettes and embroidery styles, Shravya highlights a few notable choices. “Brides are leaning toward lighter, more fluid silhouettes instead of heavy traditional sets. I’m seeing structured blouses, panelled lehengas, tone-on-tone threadwork, modern zardozi, and even matte metallics. There’s also a big shift toward minimal maximalism, which means clean lines with impactful craftsmanship,” she notes.

These insights reflect how today’s brides want their bridal outfits to mirror their identity. “She’s confident enough to blend tradition with individuality, and she’s choosing red, understanding its power. The modern bride is intentional, emotionally aware, and stylistically bold,” says Shravya.

“What’s truly beautiful is the shift toward sentimentality. Many brides are choosing to refurbish or restyle their mother’s wedding saree or lehenga, especially if it’s red. It feels like carrying their mother’s blessings, memories, and love into their own wedding. This resurgence of red is about legacy, emotion, and expressing who they truly are,” Channdni adds.

Trending choices of brides

"Red remains present in every season, as it suits all skin tones, from fair to deep. However, brides are now exploring variations beyond the classic red. Current trends point to maroon, wine red, and ruby pink taking centre stage. Red also remains timeless because it works for every occasion. In terms of styling, netted sarees, popular in the 2000s, are making a strong comeback. Monochrome looks are another widely chosen option among brides in Chennai," Krishkarthik, designer and founder, Krishkarthik Designer Studio.