‘Red Flower was written with actor Vijay in mind’

CHENNAI: Director Andrew Pandian has said that his upcoming futuristic action film Red Flower was written with popular actor Vijay in mind.

“While writing the story, I imagined Vijay sir as the hero in my mind. I transformed the character into a secret agent who will save India from World War III. Vijay sir's body language, energy and powerful screen presence were a big inspiration for that hero character. I sculpted that character accordingly,” says the director.

Actor Vignesh plays the hero. “With great passion, dedication, determination and hard work, he fulfilled my expectations,” Andrew Pandian adds.

The film has a total of nine fight scenes. It also has ninety-five minutes of computer graphics and three songs.

Red Flower is produced by K Manickam of Sri Kaligambal Pictures and will hit the theatres soon.