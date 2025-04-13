Begin typing your search...

    Red Flower is produced by K Manickam of Sri Kaligambal Pictures and will hit the theatres soon.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 April 2025 7:27 PM IST
    ‘Red Flower was written with actor Vijay in mind’
    Still from the film 

    CHENNAI: Director Andrew Pandian has said that his upcoming futuristic action film Red Flower was written with popular actor Vijay in mind.

    “While writing the story, I imagined Vijay sir as the hero in my mind. I transformed the character into a secret agent who will save India from World War III. Vijay sir's body language, energy and powerful screen presence were a big inspiration for that hero character. I sculpted that character accordingly,” says the director.

    Actor Vignesh plays the hero. “With great passion, dedication, determination and hard work, he fulfilled my expectations,” Andrew Pandian adds.

    The film has a total of nine fight scenes. It also has ninety-five minutes of computer graphics and three songs.

    Red Flower is produced by K Manickam of Sri Kaligambal Pictures and will hit the theatres soon.

    DTNEXT Bureau

