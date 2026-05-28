Rashami Desai opens up on the darkest phase when she'd blocked her mother from her life

Speaking about the biggest lesson she learnt from the experience, Rashami says, “Uske baad mujhe ye realise hua ki mistakes are a part of life. Hum usse bada bana dete hain soch-soch ke kyunki hamare ird-gird ke log feel karate hain, jabki aap dusron ki galtiyon se zyada seekhte ho. Toh maine toh aisi unginat auraton ko sikhaya hai ki it’s okay in restarting your life. Own up to your mistakes, say whatever you have gone through. Aap apni life mein kabhi bhi aise mukaam pe khade ho jao jahan sab aapke against ho, I think woh sabse best time hota hai. Jo aapki life mein zaroori nahi hota na, woh sab nikal jata hai aur wahi rehta hai jo aapke liye achha hota hai.”

(After that, I realised that mistakes are a part of life. We make them bigger by constantly overthinking because people around us make us feel that way, whereas you actually learn more from the mistakes of others. I have taught countless women that it is okay to restart your life. Own up to your mistakes and speak about whatever you have gone through. Whenever you reach a point in life where everyone is against you, I think that is the best time because everything unnecessary leaves your life and only what is truly good for you remains)