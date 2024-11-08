Begin typing your search...
Ramya Pandian, Lovel Dhawan tie the knot in Rishikesh
The couple exchanged vows on the banks of the River Ganga, surrounded by close family and friends.
CHENNAI: Popular Cooku with Comali and Bigg Boss Tamil star Ramya Pandian tied the knot with yoga instructor and life coach Lovel Dhawan in a beautiful, intimate ceremony on November 8.

For the special occasion, Ramya looked stunning in a traditional red pattu saree, while Lovel complemented her in an off-white shirt and mundu.
