    Ramya Pandian, Lovel Dhawan tie the knot in Rishikesh

    The couple exchanged vows on the banks of the River Ganga, surrounded by close family and friends.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Nov 2024 8:03 PM IST
    Visuals from the marriage ceremony (Image/X)

    CHENNAI: Popular Cooku with Comali and Bigg Boss Tamil star Ramya Pandian tied the knot with yoga instructor and life coach Lovel Dhawan in a beautiful, intimate ceremony on November 8.

    For the special occasion, Ramya looked stunning in a traditional red pattu saree, while Lovel complemented her in an off-white shirt and mundu.





