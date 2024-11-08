Ramya Pandian, Lovel Dhawan tie the knot in Rishikesh

CHENNAI: Popular Cooku with Comali and Bigg Boss Tamil star Ramya Pandian tied the knot with yoga instructor and life coach Lovel Dhawan in a beautiful, intimate ceremony on November 8.

The couple exchanged vows on the banks of the River Ganga, surrounded by close family and friends.

For the special occasion, Ramya looked stunning in a traditional red pattu saree, while Lovel complemented her in an off-white shirt and mundu.





Mrs Ramya Pandian Dhawan ♥️ pic.twitter.com/gf5HTQNHZH — SriRamya Paandiyan (@iamramyapandian) November 8, 2024











