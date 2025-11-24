Rakshana Induchoodan plays Draupathi Devi in Draupathi 2

CHENNAI: The makers of Draupathi 2 unveiled the first look of actor Rakshana Induchoodan from the film. She is all set to play the role of Draupathi Devi.

The historical drama, being made in both Tamil and Telugu, is directed by Mohan G. Headlined by Richard Rishi, Draupathi 2 expands the world of 2020-film Draupathi. Set in the 14th century, the film unfolds against the backdrop of the blood-stained rule of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, the valour and resistance of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, and the turbulent shifts triggered by the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

Bankrolled by Netaji Productions and GM Film Corporation, Natti Natraj, YG Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vel Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny and Dinesh Lamba, will be seen in key roles.

Ghibran Vaibodha composes the music, and Philip R Sundar handles the camera. Devaraj is taking care of the cuts.

The post-production works are taking place at a brisk pace.