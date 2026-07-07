Raju Jeyamohan: 'Almost Nallavan' will showcase the idea that every individual has both good and flawed sides!

The film, which went on the floors recently, is being presented by well known production house Passion Studios in association with Aspire Ubuntu Films.

'Almost Nallavan', is not only being directed by actor and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 winner Raju Jeyamohan. It has also been written by him.

The word 'Almost' in the title has a lot of critical significance, point out sources, who say that the film promises to deliver a refreshing blend of dark humour, rooted emotions and authentic rural flavour.