Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 goes on floors

CHENNAI: The shooting for the much-awaited sequel to Superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Jailer commenced in Chennai today. The makers of the film Sun Pictures made an announcement officially on their social media handle and wrote, "Muthuvel Pandian's hunt begins."

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the team announced the film in December. While Anirudh Ravichander has been announced as the composer, the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be unveiled. Though there were reports about Shraddha Srinath and Sreenidhi Shetty playing female leads, we will have to wait until it's made official.

