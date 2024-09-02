Rajinikanth to play Deva in Coolie

CHENNAI: The team of Coolie have been introducing character posters with their name for the past few days. Now, they have treated the fans by introducing actor Rajinikanth as 'Deva' from the film on Monday.

Sharing the poster on X, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Superstar @rajinikanth sir as #Deva in #Coolie. Thank you so much for this @rajinikanth sir. It’s going to be a blast (sic)."

The name reminds fans of an iconic reference to the actor's 1991 film Thalapathi, in which actor Mammootty portrayed the role of 'Deva'. The poster features Rajinikanth in an ultra-stylish look, holding a badge with the number '1421' written on it. Interestingly, just like previous posters, this too has a watch dial in the background

Earlier, the team introduced Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj as Simon, Daya, Preethi, and Rajasekar respectively.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the shoot of Coolie is currently taking place in Visakhapatnam. Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajini's 171st film and will hit the screens in the summer of 2025. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer.