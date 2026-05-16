Raaka makers aim to protect film’s signature gesture

CHENNAI: After the viral success of ‘Jhukega Nahi Saala’ from Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun’s team is reportedly planning to retain the rights to the signature move from his upcoming film Raaka.
The decision reflects the makers’ confidence in the film and their expectations that the move could become another massive pop culture trend after release.
Allu Arjun is one of the biggest pan-India stars today, with a huge fan following across the globe. From dialogues to dance moves, many moments associated with the actor often go viral online.
Even the title announcement of Raaka, directed by Atlee, created a strong buzz on social media.
According to industry sources, the team wants to prevent the unauthorised use of the film’s signature move across commercial and public platforms. In today’s social media-driven world, iconic film moments can spread globally within hours.
The move comes after the huge cultural impact of Pushpa: The Rise. The dialogue “Jhukega Nahi Saala” and Allu Arjun’s signature gesture became a nationwide sensation.
Celebrities, fans and sports personalities recreated the move across social media platforms.
Australian cricketer David Warner recreated the pose after scoring a century, while Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja also copied the gesture during T20 matches, with videos quickly going viral online. With Raaka, the makers are hoping to create a similar impact once again.