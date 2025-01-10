R Madhavan starrer 'Hisaab Barabar' to release on ZEE5 on January 24

NEW DELHI: Ashwni Dhir's upcoming directorial "Hisaab Barabar", starring R Madhavan, is set to stream on ZEE5 from January 24.

Also featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari, the film is described as "a gripping narrative of financial fraud, corruption and the relentless pursuit of justice". It had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India.

"Hisaab Barabar" features Madhavan in the role of Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket checker who uncovers a small discrepancy in his bank account. It soon leads to a dangerous journey filled with fraud, deceit and corruption. Mukesh portrays Micky Mehta, a ruthless banker in the movie.

Dhir, known for directing "One Two Three", "Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?" and "Son of Sardaar", said the film is a "unique blend of drama, sharp wit, and thought-provoking social commentary."

"The film offers an intriguing look at corruption and justice. What makes it truly special, however, is the pinch of humor that adds an extra dose of entertainment, making it a fun yet entertaining ride you won’t want to miss," he said in a statement.

Madhavan, whose recent work has been a horror-drama "Shaitaan", said portraying his character in "Hisaab Barabar" has been "a fun challenge".

"'Hisaab Barabar' is a film that will appeal to people across all age groups and genders as it is the story of a common man and his fight against systematic corruption."

"Being a part of 'Hisaab Barabar' and playing Micky Mehta, a suave and ruthless banker, has been both challenging and incredibly fulfilling. I’ve always been drawn to roles that push me into darker, more layered territories, and Micky definitely fits the bill," Mukesh added.

"I’ve always enjoyed taking on diverse roles that challenge me as an actor, and Hisaab Barabar is no exception. I also had the pleasure of working alongside my co-star R Madhavan and director, Ashwni Dhir who are absolutely lovely to work with," said Kulhari.

"Hisaab Barabar" is produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.