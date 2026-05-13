Priyadarshan poses with Sanju Samson for a picture: I feel proud

Talking about Priyadarshan, he has been working since 1982 in Hindi and Malayalam cinema. The filmmaker has over 90 movies to his credit, which include blockbusters such as Chitram, Kilukkam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag, and Hera Pheri.

When he started his journey in cinema in the 1980s, he worked in Malayalam films including Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Thalavattam, Vellanakalude Nadu, Vandanam and Kilukkam and Megham, to name a few.

He then tried his hand in Hindi cinema with Gardish and Virasat. However, he tasted success with Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Chup Chup Ke, Dhol, Khatta Meetha and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.